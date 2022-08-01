LCSO announces Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Monday, Royle King is the new Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).

The sheriff and other community leaders introduced King as the group’s new leader at an event Monday morning outside the sheriff’s office.

King is the founder and executive director of Omega Lamplighters, a non-profit program that provides mentoring for young men. According to King, the program has provided more than a thousand children in grades four through 12 opportunities encouraging them to be active, educated and responsible citizens.

Leon County commissioners and the Tallahassee City Commission agreed to create the Council on the Status of Men and Boys in December 2021 and January 2022.

King will work to address the issues discussed in LCSO’s Anatomy of a Homicide Report, “with the goal of preventing homicides and non-fatal shootings in Leon County.”

The Anatomy of a Homicide project is a 90-page report about deadly crime in Leon County from 2015 to 2020. It shows violent crime is more prevalent among young people, and it disproportionately occurs in the 32304 zip code.

“King’s own experiences of dealing with the tragic shooting death of one of his mentees, in addition to playing a crucial role in guiding hundreds of others to graduate from high school and lead productive lives, are all key to this Executive Director role,” Sheriff Walt McNeil said. “King has a true understanding of what it takes to advance CSMB’s mission of implementing a unified operational strategy for prevention, intervention, and enforcement.”

