Leon County to hold 9/11  Day of Remembrance and Service

Monument built for remembrance of those that died in the 9/11 attack.
Monument built for remembrance of those that died in the 9/11 attack.(Jackson Parrish)
By Logan Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County will be hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on August 18.

Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs, taking place at the Capital City Estates, which include painting, landscaping and pressure washing, according to a press release.

Leon County has been holding the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service since 2011 as a way to honor victims, survivors, and others who rose in service in response to the attacks on September 11, 2001, that took nearly 3,000 lives.

The release asks volunteers to register here and to meet at Crossway Baptist Church at 8 a.m.

Other volunteer events take place across the country every year as a nationwide tribute.

