Man who allegedly stole two vehicles arrested after chase in Perry

PERRY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole two vehicles and led law enforcement officers on a chase Monday night, said Taylor County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Deeson.

The incident unfolded around 6:30 p.m. A WCTV viewer reported a large police presence consisting of Deputies, members of the Perry Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol near Mixon Road and Foley Cut-Off Road, as well as Mixon Road and Ross Roads.

Deeson said the man stole a vehicle, then ran from authorities on foot before stealing a second vehicle. The man was eventually taken into custody around 7 p.m., said Deeson. An update on the man’s identity and a synopsis of the situation would be coming as soon as Deputies were able to file their incident reports, she added.

