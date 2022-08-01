Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms were making a comeback Monday afternoon after a relatively dry weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms were already developing in some Big Bend locations early Monday afternoon. We have a check on the conditions as of 1 PM along with the forecast. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/oZOB1VJS7S — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 1, 2022

The chance of running into rain and storms will be higher starting Tuesday as multiple variables - from an increase to near-normal atmospheric moisture levels to mid-level disturbances - will help to boost those odds. Rain chances will be at 70% Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures from near 90 to the lower 90s.

Scattered showers and storms are anticipated for the weekend and into early next week as consistent low-level moisture flow will keep the moisture train going for the region. A ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft will likely try to sneak into the region from the Atlantic, but it may not be strong enough to place a heavy hand on the chance of seeing rain. High temperatures Friday through next Monday will be in the lower 90s with rain chances between 50% and 60%.

