Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the upswing as the work week starts. Increasing atmospheric moisture, cooler temperatures aloft thanks to a subsiding mid-level ridge of high pressure and mid-level lift will be the mechanisms that help boost the odds of seeing rain.

One more day where the showers are still at least a little more limited. That means another very hot day. Better chances for showers are back this week, and the afternoon temps should drop a little. #moreHOT #SHOWERScoming #QGforecast pic.twitter.com/E2AoeF1Pk3 — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) August 1, 2022

Rain chances will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday (60%) as the setup will be a bit more prime for showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms will also extend into next weekend. High temperatures will range in the lower to mid 90s for much of the work week.

