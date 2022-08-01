Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week.
By Rob Nucatola and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the upswing as the work week starts. Increasing atmospheric moisture, cooler temperatures aloft thanks to a subsiding mid-level ridge of high pressure and mid-level lift will be the mechanisms that help boost the odds of seeing rain.

Rain chances will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday (60%) as the setup will be a bit more prime for showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms will also extend into next weekend. High temperatures will range in the lower to mid 90s for much of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother arrested in infant's hot car death.
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigate traffic incident that leaves one person dead.
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
Cox is held on aggravated battery charges.
Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
Four teenagers, two 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were hit multiple times in a spray of...
4 teens shot in spray of bullets at Fla. apartment complex

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1
Sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, with...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 31
Sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, with...
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 31
Rain chances will stay low for Sunday, but begin to climb during the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31