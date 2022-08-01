Tallahassee Police investigating deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating after a deadly shooting is reported early Monday morning in the 300 block of Piney Road.

According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after the incident.

There is no word on any possible suspects or if anyone has been arrested.

According to WCTV’s own internal records, this is the city’s 79th shooting of the year.

