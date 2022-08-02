Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite the delayed start, showers and thunderstorms were developing and moving through portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday evening. One thunderstorm in the eastern areas of Tallahassee prompted a delayed start to an event at Cascades Park.

4:53 PM: National Night Out events at Cascades Park are currently in a weather delay due to lightning, according to #Tallahassee PD. The event, which was set to start at 6pm, will be delayed until at least 6:30. Storms & lightning are just to the east, but still too close. #flwx pic.twitter.com/yzsmTH7NQ8 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 2, 2022

Showers and storms will continue to develop through the evening Tuesday but decrease in coverage and strength as daytime heating is lost. Lows Tuesday night will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will remain elevated Wednesday and Thursday afternoons at 60%, but drop to 40% Friday as the atmosphere will be slightly less prime for showers and storms.

Rain chances will increase back to 60% over the weekend as guidance models have been picking up on a disturbance aloft that will move east from the Atlantic into the viewing area. This will aid in better shower and thunderstorm chances through Monday. Highs inland will be in the lower 90s.

