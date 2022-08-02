Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 2

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the higher rain chances for most of the week.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite the delayed start, showers and thunderstorms were developing and moving through portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday evening. One thunderstorm in the eastern areas of Tallahassee prompted a delayed start to an event at Cascades Park.

Showers and storms will continue to develop through the evening Tuesday but decrease in coverage and strength as daytime heating is lost. Lows Tuesday night will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will remain elevated Wednesday and Thursday afternoons at 60%, but drop to 40% Friday as the atmosphere will be slightly less prime for showers and storms.

Rain chances will increase back to 60% over the weekend as guidance models have been picking up on a disturbance aloft that will move east from the Atlantic into the viewing area. This will aid in better shower and thunderstorm chances through Monday. Highs inland will be in the lower 90s.

