‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes.

Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.

“For parents who are struggling right now, wondering how they’re going to get new shoes for their students, they don’t have to worry anymore,” Griffin said.

Griffin said people have been dropping off shoe donations and the group was at APB buying shoes to help reach their goal.

“We’ve seen the tears of the parents, tears of the children and we’ve received huge hugs, so we’re excited about it,” Griffin said.

Griffin said they have collected about 3,000 shoes to this point - just 1,000 shy of their goal. They’re serving students grades K through 12 with the donations that have pre-registered.

Those that haven’t pre-registered to this point can still get in line around 11 a.m. Sunday and receive a brand new pair of shoes.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be able to get some of the best for these kids,” Matt St. Fleur, a shopper for the ‘Shoes 4 School’ organization, said. “Jordan, Adidas, Nike, all the brands they enjoy.”

St. Fleur said over the past few years they have held this event they’ve spent some $60,000 on shoes for children.

“If we’re able to help that by giving them something they can be proud of with a brand new pair of shoes, we’re happy,” St. Fleur said.

Anyone who wants to help donate can go to shoes4school.org or text 850-900-3972.

Shoes can be dropped off at 1609 Branch Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday until the event on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.