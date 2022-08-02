Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died.

FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night.

Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He originally served as a Grad Assistant on legendary football coach Rudy Hubbard’s 1978 FCS championship team. He was later elevated to an assistant coach.

“I’m sorry he’s gone because he was such a brilliant guy,” Hubbard said in a statement released by FAMU Athletics. “Costa Kittles was my offensive coordinator, and then when he left, Mike became my coordinator for a little while. He was so sharp that he just passed everyone up. He was quick and diagnosed things quickly and very well.”

As of Monday night, funeral arrangements for Thomas were still pending.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.