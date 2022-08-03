Decatur Co. Fire and Rescue respond to a structure fire in Climax

Decatur County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in Climax
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Decatur County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in Climax on Tuesday.

Upon arrival of the first fire units, heavy fire was found coming from the structure.

Decatur County Fire and Rescue had personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, and Fowlstown respond to the call.

Because of the amount of fire and the size of the home DCFR requested mutual aid from Bainbridge Public Safety and Grady County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

There was a total of 25 personnel and a variety of apparatus that responded to this fire, and they were able to stay well hydrated and cooled off between tasks on the fire grounds thanks to the Grady EMS-Decatur Division, according to the Decatur County Fire and Rescue team.

