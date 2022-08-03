FAMU OC Joseph Henry brings SEC Experience to the Highest of Seven Hills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of this football season if you’re a FAMU Rattler fan. Not least of which, the Rattlers are featuring a new Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach. That would be Joseph Henry who brings a wealth of experience to this program.

Coach Henry has known Willie Simmons since 2010--working together when Simmons was at Prairie View A&M and part of Simmons’ staff his first year at FAMU. The two are very familiar with one another--making it an easy decision for Henry to come back.

“The atmosphere he cultivates here, the culture that he has in place here, the way he treats people, the way we work, the family atmosphere, the work environment is wonderful. When you have strong relationships like that and when people are successful the way he is--to me, it was a no brainer and an easy decision,” Henry said.

Simmons agrees. He’s fired up to have Henry back on the Highest of Seven Hills.

“He’s one of the smartest coaches that I’ve ever met. Not just X’s and O’s but the guy watches Jeopardy! as a hobby--and answers the questions. I watch Jeopardy! but I don’t answer the questions,” Simmons joked, “He’s a guy with a wealth of knowledge so I’m very excited about him being here as offensive coordinator. He’s taken a lot of pressure off me in scripting, calling plays, and game planning, and he’s got the offensive line playing at a high level so I’m really excited to see how he continues to do.”

Part of Henry’s wealth of knowledge stems from spending the last three seasons coaching in the SEC. He’s been at Missouri, Arkansas, and most recently LSU as predominantly an offensive line coach. Simmons says that experience has enhanced FAMU’s program already. Henry says he acted like a sponge at all three stops hoping to learn as much as he could.

“You know you pick up on a lot of things just on a daily basis. Somebody might have a file on something that you find beneficial. I have a scavenger mentality. I like to pick up things from all over the place,” Henry explained, “I’ve picked up a lot of things just from work environment, to efficiency. Our staff here is quite a bit smaller than where I’ve been the past three years, so we have to find ways to get the same amount of work done with less people. So there are a lot of things I’ve picked up on over the course of the last three years.”

Overall, Henry says he’s pumped to be back--highlighting the improvement from 2018 to present day in this program.

“The commitment the University has made, the culture has improved, and everything has changed. In 2018, we were heading in the right direction, but now it’s been solidified, it’s been enforced, and fortified. So the progress is tremendous,” Henry concluded, “The way the guys’ bodies look, the nutrition support that we have now, the buy-in from the players, the relationships they share with each other, the camaraderie and closeness of our staff--it’s truly wholesale buy-in and just a night and day difference.”

