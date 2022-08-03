FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students.

The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing.

The new apartment buildings are in the Brooklyn Yard Community and are expected to add 118 new beds.

That deal is supposed to close in October, so they could be available by the spring semester.

Building housing on the vacant lot, however, will take a lot longer.

That housing is expected to add 128 beds, but FAMU did not give a timeline on when the construction would be completed.

FAMU’s VP of Finance and Administration, Gloria Walker, said this $14 million deal is part of a larger plan to add 2,000 new beds over the next two years.

“With the increase in headcount and enrollment for those students, we don’t have enough beds right now to accommodate them,” Walker said. “So we want to make sure that we are being able to accommodate the number of students that are asking to live on campus.”

The announcement comes as hundreds of incoming FAMU students scramble to find housing this semester.

As many as 600 were put on a waitlist because campus housing was full.

Walker said it’s exciting to see interest in FAMU continuing to grow, but the university wants to make sure its housing capacity keeps up with that growth.

