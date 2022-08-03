Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program

FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis
By Logan Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network to help combat the opioid epidemic, according to a Wednesday press release by the Governor’s office.

The release says CORE was first tested in Palm Beach County for about two years and is now growing to service as many as twelve counties. The first of two phases in the expansion will include the counties of Brevard, Clay, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, and Volusia.

“Substance abuse can affect any family at any time, so from education to law enforcement to treatment we are going to make sure that Floridians can take advantage of this new addiction recovery model,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The Wednesday announcement was made in Rockledge, a city in Brevard County. The release says that last year, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Team observed a 72% rise in fentanyl-related drug overdoses.

Governor DeSantis also announced that Dr. Courtney Phillips would be the first Statewide Director of Opioid Recovery.

“The state of Florida should be proud today to take the lead on systematically tackling the opioid and substance use epidemic with compassion and competent care,” Dr. Phillips said. “Our state and communities did not choose this epidemic, but today we choose to treat this medical and psychiatric illness like any other, with access, evidence based care, and lifelong comprehensive treatment.”

Dr. Philips is the current Director of Behavioral Health for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, with the release saying her new role will involve “offer[ing] clinical consultations for addicts seeking treatment and recovery services.”

Florida has already seen 2,000 fatal overdoses this year, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Police say Rodquez Dontay Holmes, 30, stole two vehicles and tried to push his way into a home...
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
LEGENDARY VOICE OF FAMU ATHLETICS AND FAMU SPORTS HALL OF FAMER
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

Latest News

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
According to a new report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than a million...
Surgeons seek changes in ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ restrictions
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for Earnest Harris