Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for Earnest Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Columbus Police Department released a Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin on Wednesday, asking the public to help locate Earnest Harris.
Harris is an 86-year-old black male with dementia. He is 179 lbs., has brown eyes and balding gray hair.
He was last seen on Aug. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at 2222 Skylake Dr. in Columbus, GA.
The bulletin said Harris may be traveling on foot or in a silver 2015 Chrysler 300.
Anyone with knowledge on Harris’ whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.
