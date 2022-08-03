Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for Earnest Harris

By Logan Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Columbus Police Department released a Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin on Wednesday, asking the public to help locate Earnest Harris.

Harris is an 86-year-old black male with dementia. He is 179 lbs., has brown eyes and balding gray hair.

He was last seen on Aug. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at 2222 Skylake Dr. in Columbus, GA.

The bulletin said Harris may be traveling on foot or in a silver 2015 Chrysler 300.

Anyone with knowledge on Harris’ whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.

