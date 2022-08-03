Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and thunderstorms were in the Big Bend and locations east of I-75 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. As daytime heating dissipates, rain chances will decrease during the evening. Lows overnight will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will be in the scattered category Thursday and Friday with chances between 40% and 50%. Highs will stay in the lower 90s.

Water vapor imagery showed an area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere Wednesday that was moving westward. Guidance models showed this approaching the area late in the weekend, but recent runs seemed to have diminished this feature slightly. Also, dust from the Saharan Air Layer (explainer on what that is) may inhibit rain chances somewhat. For now, the odds of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday will be at 50%.

Rain chances will be back at 60% Monday, but decrease to 40% by next Wednesday. Though it is far out in time and distance, a NASA model did show a large plume of Saharan dust coming back to the region by mid week. If this forecast verifies, the viewing area could encounter only an isolated chance of showers and storms.

