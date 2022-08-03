New Faces, Different Places: Maclay’s Jason Cauley brings renewed interest and structure to Marauder Football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ second installment of New Faces, Different places visits Maclay Football’s Jason Cauley.

Coach Cauley has been all over the country. Stops in Alabama, Kansas, and even Hawai’i just to name a few. With family in the South, though, coming to Tallahassee was a no brainer.

“Maclay--when I saw the job opening and started looking at the school, it wasn’t five minutes that I said to myself, ‘this is the place for my family’,” Cauley said, “It was not more of a football decision than it was a family decision. I can’t imagine a better place than this for your kids to go to school, get a good education, and for me to do what I love which is coaching football.”

Cauley’s arrival has raised the interest in football at Maclay. The roster size has increased from 27 to 44 from a year ago. A JV team has been formed for the first time ever at the school. The proof is there. Senior quarterback Michael Grant sees the difference, and with Coach Cauley’s military background, QB1 loves the structure he provides as well.

“I think we’re a lot more disciplined this year. Everything is more on time and we have to be ready to rock whenever he is so that’s a big change for us,” Grant explained, “I think most of the younger kids are starting to rally around him. The interest in football has really gone up. Especially being a senior, I can help mentor the y ounger kids so it’s perfect for us.”

Cauley knows the competition in the Big Bend is tough, but he loves the look of his group. He wants to implement just one thing as the new head man.

“Just the passion for football. I mean these kids are so well-rounded. Some of them play three sports. They’re so involved in the school and some people can get the idea that, ‘hey this isn’t a football school.’ I just want to erase that from their minds because we have some talent out here. We have some boys that can play some football. I just want to instill that confidence in them. ‘Hey, you’re just as good as the kids down the street’,” Cauley concluded, “Playing good competition and college scouts are seeing that and say hey these guys play big time ball. I just think that will help everybody get excited about football, get them to the next level, and we’ll start winning games as well.”

