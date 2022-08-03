New school year: new programs and policies

COLQUITT COUNTY Ga. (WCTV) - The first day of school for Colquitt County students kicks off this week, and there are several new programs and policies parents and students can look forward to.

Superintendent Ben Wiggins says like many school districts last year Colquitt County struggled with staffing. Ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Ben Wiggins said bus drivers are still needed but the district is in good shape when it comes to teachers.

“We’ve got three main priorities for this school year. Of course, school safety, customer service, and academic rigor,” said Wiggins.

School safety has also been a top priority according to Wiggins, but even more so this year following the shooting and killing of dozens of students and two teachers at a Uvalde Texas elementary school.

“We’re currently working with the Moultrie police department and the Colquitt County sheriff’s office to make sure they have instant access to those cameras if and when needed. As well as our security cameras in the hallways,” Wiggins said. “Every staff member that we have has the ability at their fingertips to let the local authorities know if there’s something happening on campus that shouldn’t.”

Other additions to the school year include a new reading curriculum that elementary teachers have adopted. There’s also a new telehealth program designed to help parents out with sick days, while preventing them from having to leave work.

“The school nurse will do the initial, you know, are you running a fever? ‘Where are you hurting’ kind of diagnosis, and if they feel like there is an additional need to see a physician, as long as the parents agree (...) then they can do a virtual meeting with a physician,” Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said.

Wiggins said safety measures have been updated and include cameras in each classroom.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.