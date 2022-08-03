Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay on the higher side for Wednesday and Thursday (50% or higher) as the environment will be better suited for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s for both days.

Rain chances will drop to 40% for Friday, but still remain in the scattered category with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

A disturbance aloft will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms again for the weekend with highs ranging from near 90 to the lower 90s inland. The odds of rain will range from 50% to 60%.

Rain chances will remain elevated for early next week.

