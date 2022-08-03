Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Police say Rodquez Dontay Holmes, 30, stole two vehicles and tried to push his way into a home...
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
LEGENDARY VOICE OF FAMU ATHLETICS AND FAMU SPORTS HALL OF FAMER
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigate traffic incident that leaves one person dead.
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

Latest News

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding