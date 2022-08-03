WATCH: ‘Together. We Give.’: PMC telethon to strengthen flood relief efforts

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is working to answer the call, taking in donations for the communities impacted by last weeks flooding.

The “Together. We Give.” telethon kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, inviting people to donate to the cause, to bring in money to help flood relief efforts across the region.

In partnership with WYMT, the telethon will air live on both television channels, and be available for streaming on Apple TV, Roku, VU-IT, Fire TV and WYMT’s Facebook.

Throughout the telethon, viewers will hear stories of those impacted by the raging waters and snapshots of the efforts pouring in to help them rebuild.

“Our employees, most of them were actually raised in Eastern Kentucky and they chose to make this their home forever. They’ve raised their kids here. So, you know, the people of Eastern Kentucky are our families, our work families, our neighbors. And, you know, we’re just heartbroken over the devastation that’s happened,” said PMC COO Kansas Justice. “You know, we are a family. We come together when things like this happen. We work... together is the keyword. Together we’re gonna give, but together we’re gonna rebuild. We’re gonna help those areas that that need it the most right now.”

Those watching will have several opportunities to give: donate online now, order a Team East KY shirt, or call the telethon hotline during the event at (606)339-8113.

“All of the funds are going directly to the flood victims. that is one of the things that we wanted to make sure happens,” said Justice. “They stay right here in Eastern Kentucky and will go directly to those in need.”

The fundraiser t-shirts are also available for purchase in the hospital shop and at Scrubs and More, located in the outpatient pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Police say Rodquez Dontay Holmes, 30, stole two vehicles and tried to push his way into a home...
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
LEGENDARY VOICE OF FAMU ATHLETICS AND FAMU SPORTS HALL OF FAMER
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

Latest News

Decatur County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in Climax
Decatur Co. Fire and Rescue respond to a structure fire in Climax
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the rain chances for the rest of the week...
Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 3
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Update: Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing