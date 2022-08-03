Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a Dollar General store and use cash to put $380 on the card, but the clerk immediately recognized the suspect was using counterfeit $20 bills..

The clerk flagged down a Gadsden County deputy who was in the store parking lot, as Williams left the store and got into a car that drove off.

The deputy pulled over the car, and a search uncovered more than 300 more fake $20 bills, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams was arrested, along with the man driving the car, Devaughn Hall. Both are from Atlanta, deputies say.

Sheriff Morris Young warns that more counterfeit bills may be in the area and asks both the public and business sectors “to please check and double check” any money that they receive.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service will continue the investigation.

