UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month.

Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.

Adam Kulp of Tallahassee was killed in a fiery crash while driving a semi between Bainbridge and Tallahassee, and nearly a month later the pain is still raw.

Our WCTV reporter Michelle Roberts spoke to his family about how they are coping with the unimaginable loss.

Theresa Freeman, the mother-in-law of Adam Kulp, said the family is living in a nightmare and that they are struggling emotionally and financially.

“He was a fantastic father and husband, he loved his family, they were the bright spots of his life, everything he did was for them,” Freeman said. “This has left a gaping hole in our lives that will never be filled.”

Now the Kulp family is in need of financial assistance, after losing the father of two on the crash on July 11, 2022.

Adam’s mother-in-law said that his wife, 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son are still in shock.

“It’s killing us, the babies go to bed at night and they wake up in the morning,” Freeman said.

Freeman said they hold his picture, giving it kisses and saying good night and good morning to daddy. “When they play with their toys or watch tv, they hold his picture so daddy can watch it with them, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

A month later - the family is still waiting for test results to identify Adam and a certificate of death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said those results take time due to the severity of the crash.

“We have an urn, we are holding it until we can get him home - we can’t even bury him, or finish cremation until they are done with all their testing,” Freeman said.

There is a GoFundMe page for the Kulp family - organized by Theresa Freeman - and it’s raised over $9,000 so far.

