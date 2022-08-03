UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday morning.(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month.

Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.

Adam Kulp of Tallahassee was killed in a fiery crash while driving a semi between Bainbridge and Tallahassee, and nearly a month later the pain is still raw.

Our WCTV reporter Michelle Roberts spoke to his family about how they are coping with the unimaginable loss.

Theresa Freeman, the mother-in-law of Adam Kulp, said the family is living in a nightmare and that they are struggling emotionally and financially.

“He was a fantastic father and husband, he loved his family, they were the bright spots of his life, everything he did was for them,” Freeman said. “This has left a gaping hole in our lives that will never be filled.”

Now the Kulp family is in need of financial assistance, after losing the father of two on the crash on July 11, 2022.

Adam’s mother-in-law said that his wife, 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son are still in shock.

“It’s killing us, the babies go to bed at night and they wake up in the morning,” Freeman said.

Freeman said they hold his picture, giving it kisses and saying good night and good morning to daddy. “When they play with their toys or watch tv, they hold his picture so daddy can watch it with them, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

A month later - the family is still waiting for test results to identify Adam and a certificate of death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said those results take time due to the severity of the crash.

“We have an urn, we are holding it until we can get him home - we can’t even bury him, or finish cremation until they are done with all their testing,” Freeman said.

There is a GoFundMe page for the Kulp family - organized by Theresa Freeman - and it’s raised over $9,000 so far.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Police say Rodquez Dontay Holmes, 30, stole two vehicles and tried to push his way into a home...
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
LEGENDARY VOICE OF FAMU ATHLETICS AND FAMU SPORTS HALL OF FAMER
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

Latest News

According to a new report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than a million...
Surgeons seek changes in ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ restrictions
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin for Earnest Harris
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program
Rob's Wednesday Noon Forecast: August 3, 2022
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 3