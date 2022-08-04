Arizona WR Marquise Brown arrested after driving 126 mph on highway, troopers say

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday for criminal speeding,
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday for criminal speeding, according to authorities.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Aug. 3, 2022
GLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say current NFL player Marquise Brown has been arrested for criminal speeding.

Arizona’s Family reports a trooper spotted a white vehicle traveling westbound on Arizona State Route 101 at a high rate of speed at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Arizona trooper clocked the vehicle at 126 mph, nearly double the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

The trooper eventually caught up to the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was later identified as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, criminal speeding is defined as going 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Brown was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Brown has been reportedly dealing with an injured hamstring leading up to the upcoming NFL season but was activated on Monday and expected to start participating in practice.

The Cardinals released the following statement after Brown’s arrest:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown in the 2019 NFL Draft before he was traded to the Cardinals in April.

