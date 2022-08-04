Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening

By Savannah Kelley
Aug. 4, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville.

The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.

Publix hired off-duty sheriff deputies to keep an eye on traffic at the store for the next few days.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Yarbrough said the store’s opening has caused an increase in traffic, but that a new stoplight on Highway 319 installed a few weeks ago has helped keep that under control.

“It’s actually made things work a little bit smoother and helped with some of the accidents,” Yarbrough said. “A lot of the accidents we’ve seen on 319 recently have to do with heavy traffic flow and people trying to make turns - an additional red light is actually helping to ease some of that pressure and create space for people to get in and out of traffic.”

It’s not just Crawfordville residents who are hyped about this new store.

One woman said she drove all the way from Tallahassee just to shop at this Publix on its grand opening.

The store is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

