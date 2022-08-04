FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills.

Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found.

This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate taking risqué pictures in front of the rattler.

For the past two years, this rattler statue has been a staple in FAMU lore when it comes to grad pictures, but what people will notice now is the new 24/7 surveillance sign next to it.

The sign in front of the FAMU’s Cass Building is one of the 18-20 signs that has recently been put up across campus to warn people to think before they act.

FAMU PD says there are more than 1500 cameras on campus and want to ensure people know that they are taking their concerns very seriously.

”I know some people would say it’s a little late now because something has already happened but it’s never too late,” said FAMU PD Chief Terence Calloway. “You can’t undo what’s been done but we can move forward to make sure we send a message out from this point forward.”

Chief Calloway says while there have always been cameras in front of the Cass Building but there is now a camera pointed at the rattler that will be displayed at their dispatch 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The photo in question was a nude photo posted this weekend by a recent graduate.

It’s gotten nearly 50 thousand views on social media and some alumni were outraged.

Chief Calloway says the photo incident from this weekend did not drive them to put signs up but was just part of what they had already planned for the campus.

