Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello.

Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit.

The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney Jack Campbell said. It includes indictments for first degree murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of attempted murder for a shooting at Cleveland’s home earlier the same night.

Cleveland was wanted for allegedly shooting his wife and two children at their home on Saplin Court.

TPD says Officer Fariello spotted Cleveland’s car on Capital Circle NW and was pursuing him when Cleveland turned around, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into Fariello’s car.

Cleveland was not seriously injured. He was taken to jail later the same day and is already facing charges for the shooting at his home.

It’s not clear if Cleveland will go before a judge on the new first degree murder charge or if any new information will be released

about what happened in the minutes before the deadly crash.

