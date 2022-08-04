Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Yet another summery afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a few of which will still be around this evening. Next couple of days just a little bit drier and hotter.

Rain chances climb a bit again Sunday into early next week.

Hurricane Season forecasts from NOAA and Colorado State University have been updated today. Still expecting a busy, above normal season, even though all is still quiet right now and will be through at least the next several days.

