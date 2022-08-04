Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”

Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.

“We’re very proud of our businesses here in Tallahassee, they serve as the backbone for one of the fastest growing economies per capita in the state of Florida,” Mayor John Dailey said.

One of their highest ranking is Ageis Business Technologies, which came in number two workplace in the state of Florida in the small business category.

“This award, like any award, goes to our team. It’s all team driven here here at our business, just like any business,” Ageis Business Technologies CEO Blake Dowling said. “I want to defer to the people who deserve it, that’s our staff.”

The Tallahassee managed services provider specializes in IT support for fellow small businesses. Dowling said the company manages every service in a fellow company’s umbrella.

“We’re here to fix it, install it, sell it, support it and everything down the line,” Dowling said.

Dowling said entities like associations, dental practices, lawyers and accountants are some of the workers that “lean on us” to be successful.

In 2006 the company began servicing tech security in Tallahassee for businesses like SACHS Media, Partners and Associations Management, Capitol City Bank and the City of Tallahassee itself.

“Talk about commonality,” Dowling said. “Everyone knows Tallahassee is a great place to work but when you can share something that’s really awesome and almost tangible, like this award it makes it all worth while.”

Dowling said they try to provide a working environment that’s fun and the company regularly works in community efforts giving back to organizations like Meals on Wheels.

“They go to every staff member and they say what they think about their leader,” Dowling said. “Obviously they said something positive because we made it on the list.”

Jeanne Dowling, Ageis procurement director, said the company continues to grow its reach and its team to continue to service more customers.

“It keeps going by growing and that’s what we’re doing,” Dowling said. “If you build it they will come, so we keep building our team and customers keep coming.”

Meenan P.A., Partners in Association Management, SRI Management and Sachs Media were all ranked in the small business category.

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers and Ausley McMullen: Tallahassee, Florida Law Firm, were ranked in the medium business category.

Citizens Property Insurance was ranked fifth for large businesses and Capital City Bank was ranked 21st.

Dowling said the process of determining who makes the Florida Trend’s designation is anonymous.

