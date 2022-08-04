TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in the Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy new educational opportunities this school year.

The TMH Foundation Development Officer Becky Harnden said TMH has a nurse and clinical staff shortage, and hopefully this new program will help create a workforce pipeline to fill those positions in the future.

Harnden said there are 2,200 healthcare job vacancies in the Big Bend area right now.

During the comprehensive program, students will learn about a variety of clinical professions while being paired with TMH staff for mentorship and shadowing.

TMH also plans to provide scholarships to students pursuing post-secondary education in critical need areas.

Harnden said the new program is a community building program.

“This is an absolute win-win for the community, it’s a win on the side of investing in students in historically underserved areas and providing a pipeline for staffing for TMH for years to come,” Harnden said.

Students in Rickards High Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy can already train to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and take an exam following the class, but through the new program TMH hopes to generate interest in other critical areas in need, such as Respiratory Therapy, Cath Lab Tech, Sonography Tech, and Surgical Techs.

Recruiting is difficult for those technical jobs because there’s no program at post-secondary institutions in Tallahassee.

TMH hopes local students will use their scholarships to pursue those jobs, then return to work in Tallahassee.

The new partnership between TMH and Rickards High is underway and the program begins at the start of the school year.

TMH is holding a fundraiser to support the new healthcare educational program until August 12.

