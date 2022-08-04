TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in...
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in the Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy new educational opportunities this school year.(Gray Stations)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in the Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy new educational opportunities this school year.

The TMH Foundation Development Officer Becky Harnden said TMH has a nurse and clinical staff shortage, and hopefully this new program will help create a workforce pipeline to fill those positions in the future.

Harnden said there are 2,200 healthcare job vacancies in the Big Bend area right now.

During the comprehensive program, students will learn about a variety of clinical professions while being paired with TMH staff for mentorship and shadowing.

TMH also plans to provide scholarships to students pursuing post-secondary education in critical need areas.

Harnden said the new program is a community building program.

“This is an absolute win-win for the community, it’s a win on the side of investing in students in historically underserved areas and providing a pipeline for staffing for TMH for years to come,” Harnden said.

Students in Rickards High Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy can already train to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and take an exam following the class, but through the new program TMH hopes to generate interest in other critical areas in need, such as Respiratory Therapy, Cath Lab Tech, Sonography Tech, and Surgical Techs.

Recruiting is difficult for those technical jobs because there’s no program at post-secondary institutions in Tallahassee.

TMH hopes local students will use their scholarships to pursue those jobs, then return to work in Tallahassee.

The new partnership between TMH and Rickards High is underway and the program begins at the start of the school year.

TMH is holding a fundraiser to support the new healthcare educational program until August 12.

If you would like to contribute visit the Community Thrive fundraiser page here.

To learn about the TMH Foundation visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Latest News

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
A grand jury indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher...
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022