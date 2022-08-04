UPDATE: Suspect in Tallahassee cold case murder indicted 26 years later

Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tallahassee, Fla (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a man for a murder that remained unsolved for 26 years.

Alan Lefferts was indicted on first degree murder charges Thursday in the 1996 death of James Branner. Branner was found strangled in a room at the Prince Murat motel.

Lefferts was arrested in June after Tallahassee Police used new DNA technology to analyze evidence at the scene.

For our previous coverage see below.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a man for murder in connection to a 1996 homicide at the Prince Murat Motel.

Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the Tallahassee Police Department reopened the case in 2020 so officers could use new forensic technology to find leads, the press release says.

The homicide Lefferts is the suspect in happened on July 2, 1996, at 745 North Monroe St, TPD says. Evidence collected at the time and a full autopsy showed the death was a homicide, and the victim was identified as James Branner.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement prepared samples from the DNA found at the original crime scene when the case was reopened in 2020. FDLE’s genetic genealogy team and Parabon NanoLabs found an investigative lead in 2021, pointing TPD detectives to Lefferts as the suspect, the press release says.

TPD says Lefferts was then arrested “following a thorough investigation.”

“Solving a case that occurred nearly 26 years ago speaks volumes to the dedication and great collaborative effort between our state and local law enforcement partners,” TPD Deputy Chief Jason Laursen said. “Our detectives and forensic specialists work tirelessly every day to seek justice for victims and ensure those responsible for crimes are held accountable. We’re hopeful this arrest will bring some level of closure to the victim’s surviving loved ones.”

Lefferts was arrested in Jacksonville, where he lived, and TPD detectives took him into custody with help from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also helped TPD investigate the case.

You can learn more about TPD’s Cold Case unit by following this link. The public can submit tips to the unit by calling 850-891-4462. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Here are some links from our previous stories with more details:

- Genetic Genealogist gives insight on the new technology used to solve 26-year-old cold case

- Man arrested in Tallahassee cold case murder linked to previous rape and murder

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Latest News

Local businesses make Florida's 'Top 10' list
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in...
TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening