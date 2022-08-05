4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job
A grand jury indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher...
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
Nicholas Prince is facing an animal cruelty charge for beating a dog, authorities say.
GRAPHIC: Man accused of beating a dog in video faces animal cruelty charge