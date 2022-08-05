50-yard boundary: Officers protecting mother seal and her baby from beachgoers

Officials in Hawaii said they are setting a 50-yard boundary to protect a mother seal and her baby after a recent attack. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Hawaii News Now Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - Hawaii officials are enforcing a 50-yard boundary around a monk seal named Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach.

Starting this week, state conservation officers said they would block off the area to keep people away from the two to keep everyone safe.

Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the government operation is meant to protect the public and the seals.

Hawaii News Now reports last month, a 60-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after the protective mother seal bit her.

According to the department, Rocky and her pup have been at the beach for nearly a month.

Law enforcement said officers will monitor the mother and her baby 24 hours a day until the pup weans in about three weeks. They are also warning the public once again to keep their distance.

“Awareness and safe behavior are critically important,” said Jason Redulla, with the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources. “Agencies have maintained a presence and signage since the pup’s birth, but these have failed to deter a number of people from approaching the seals, which has created a dangerous situation.”

Officials said it’s expected that Rocky and her pup will move to another area after weaning, and encounters will be much less of a concern then.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
A grand jury indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher...
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack at Keaton Beach.
Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
Christopher Bartley, 48, is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three...
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway