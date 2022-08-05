Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.
Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.
Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been found in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County, said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies responded to the area just after 4 p.m. after a passerby made the discovery, said LCSO public information officer Angela Green.

A wooded area between the Shell Gas Station and The Bridge Church about half a mile from Interstate-10 was surrounded by crime scene tape. Multiple LCSO vehicles and a forensics unit were on hand. The remains were deep in the woods and would be sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification, said Green. An investigation is now underway, she added.

Green declined to elaborate on anything else found at the scene with the body.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
$380 in $20 counterfeit bills were used in an attempt to purchase and load a gift card at a...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job
A grand jury indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher...
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder

Latest News

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in...
TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training
TMH and Rickards High School to expand healthcare educational program
TMH and Rickards High School to expand healthcare educational program
LCSO prepares start of school year with mental health training
LCSO prepares start of school year with mental health training
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
UPDATE: Suspect in Tallahassee cold case murder indicted 26 years later