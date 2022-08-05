Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been found in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County, said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies responded to the area just after 4 p.m. after a passerby made the discovery, said LCSO public information officer Angela Green.

A wooded area between the Shell Gas Station and The Bridge Church about half a mile from Interstate-10 was surrounded by crime scene tape. Multiple LCSO vehicles and a forensics unit were on hand. The remains were deep in the woods and would be sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification, said Green. An investigation is now underway, she added.

Green declined to elaborate on anything else found at the scene with the body.

