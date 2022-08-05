Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court records show, and has since arrived at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala.

Magbanua was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation at trial in May and was sentenced to life plus 30 years just last week.

Leon County Clerk of Courts records show Magbanua has already spent 2,125 days behind bars.

Magbanua is the third person convicted and sent to prison in the murder for hire plot. She was arrested in October 2016 and accused of being the link between Markel’s ex-brother-in-law Charlie Adelson and the men who traveled to Tallahassee to kill Markel in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors contend the plot was fueled by a bitter custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who is Charlie’s sister.

Sigfredo Garcia is serving a life sentence for the murder. His friend, Luis Rivera, is serving a 19-year prison sentence in exchange for his testimony against the others. Rivera claims they were paid $100,000 for the job and split it three ways.

Charlie Adelson was arrested just weeks before Magbanua’s trial. He is currently in the Leon County Jail. His next court date is September 9th, where he’s expected to ask a judge to release him on bond to await trial. Prosecutors told the judge last week they hope to try that case in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.