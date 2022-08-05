Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Stuck in a summer rut for the next several days. This evening, some scattered showers and a few storms are still possible, then a few near the coast around sunrise. Tomorrow afternoon will see scattered showers and storms popping up - a 60% chance, and that pattern continues into early next week.

The tropics are still quiet.

