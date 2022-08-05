Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a...
Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards.

DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw’s rear safety guard breaking nearly 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.

The recall involves models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC said only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in the recall.

There have been nine reports of laceration injuries so far.

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
A grand jury indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher...
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job

Latest News

Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
Facebook has been accused of silencing conservatives, while Democrats regularly complain that...
Meta mum on election misinformation efforts as midterms loom
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown