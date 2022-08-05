Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in pets being brought in and surrendered.

It’s a trend being reported around the country and the exact opposite of what shelters are hoping to accomplish.

Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with the center about their numbers and what you can to do help battle the problem.

The shelter recently reported 500 animal intakes in a 30-day period, which is much more than they would normally see around this time of the year.

Because of this, they are encouraging people to only use shelters as a last resort, not the first option.

Right now, there are several things people can do to keep pets away, including spaying and neutering your animals.

The center also said that if you find a pet, try to keep them with you until the shelter can find a new home for them, because this will keep your pet off the street, but it also keeps the shelter from being overwhelmed.

“This year coming out of Covid, and people returning to work and the economy, we are seeing more strays and owner surrenders than we have in previous years, particularly equating to the pre-pandemic levels.” Kathy Maiorana, a volunteer at the Tallahassee Animal Services Center, said.

If you feel you need to give your pet a new home, the shelter also encouraged people to reach out to those you know directly - even using social media. This is the best way to see if anyone you know would be willing to make room for your pet.

The available data on shelter intake this past year across the Sunshine State showed that more than 350,000 animals pass through shelters, according to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. They added that 154 known shelters were operating in 2021.

Nationwide, the ASPCA reported that on average nearly half a million animals are taken in by shelters each year.

If you need the Tallahassee Animal Services Center to help you spread the word, you can just contact them directly at (850) 891-2950 or go to their website here.

