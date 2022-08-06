Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast for the weekend as an east-southeasterly flow regime, plenty of moisture and a mid-level disturbance will aid in those chances. The odds of storms will be the best in the afternoon and early evening as the sea breeze boundaries fire up. Highs will range from near 90 along the coast to the middle 90s inland. Rain chances will be at 50% Saturday and 60% Sunday.

A better chance of scattered showers and storms will start off the work week with a 70% chance on Monday, but slightly decrease to 60% Tuesday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

Global guidance models continued to erode the ridge of high pressure aloft to the east of the viewing area and allow a trough of low pressure aloft to dig into the Southeast U.S. by Friday. Subtle differences remain with different models, but it does keep at least a 50% chance of showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. If models continue with the trend, rain chances will likely increase in the coming days as confidence increases.

