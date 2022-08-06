First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County

DOH Leon said Saturday that it is currently conducting investigations to notify possible exposures.
Monkeypox Outbreak
Monkeypox Outbreak(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has confirmed its first monkeypox infection in a county resident, according to a news release.

DOH Leon said Saturday that it is currently conducting investigations to notify possible exposures. It is also offering the monkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups as doses become available.

Cases of monkeypox have been reported in 48 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The CDC reports there are 633 cases in Florida as of Saturday evening.

WCTV is working to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.

