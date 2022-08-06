First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has confirmed its first monkeypox infection in a county resident, according to a news release.

DOH Leon said Saturday that it is currently conducting investigations to notify possible exposures. It is also offering the monkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups as doses become available.

Cases of monkeypox have been reported in 48 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The CDC reports there are 633 cases in Florida as of Saturday evening.

WCTV is working to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.