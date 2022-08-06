Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several showers and thunderstorms swept through the viewing area this afternoon. A few more showers will give way to partly cloudy skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 70′s.

More of the same is in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90′s, with feels-like temperatures near 100.

The rainy pattern sticks around through the work week, with high temperatures in the low 90′s.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight and early Sunday. Conditions are favorable for development over the Atlantic. No immediate impacts for our area, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the system and keep you up to date with any further developments.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.