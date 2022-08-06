Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 6

A mix of sun and clouds in the morning will give way to more afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several showers and thunderstorms swept through the viewing area this afternoon. A few more showers will give way to partly cloudy skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 70′s.

More of the same is in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90′s, with feels-like temperatures near 100.

The rainy pattern sticks around through the work week, with high temperatures in the low 90′s.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight and early Sunday. Conditions are favorable for development over the Atlantic. No immediate impacts for our area, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the system and keep you up to date with any further developments.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
Katherine Magbanua mugshot
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
According to Randy Maubach, an administrator for Point of Grace Christian School, the incident...
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack at Keaton Beach.
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms will stay in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 6
Scattered showers and storms will stay in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, AUg. 6
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
Rob's Friday Noon Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
Rob’s Friday Noon Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022