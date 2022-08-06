Man indicted for murder in connection with Tallahassee fentanyl death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police arrested a man on Friday on murder charges after a grand jury indictment following a month’s long investigation into an overdose death of a woman last January.

Kurstin Hinson, 27, was arrested for first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug house.

The move was in connection to a January 2021 fentanyl overdose death of Megan Hoffman at the Forum Apartments on West Tennessee St.

According to the press release, more than “40 pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the residence.” Hinson later admitted to selling drugs to the victim.

TPD said this is the first successful indictment in Leon County for a drug dealer’s connection to an overdose death.

Hoffman’s family provided TPD with the following statement after the investigation.

“We are very pleased with the diligence, tenacity and thorough investigation conducted by the Tallahassee Police Department,” said Jennifer Hoffman, mother of Megan Hoffman. “We are also pleased with the Office of the State Attorney in pursuing these charges. With the incredible increase in fentanyl related deaths, we feel very fortunate to have the ability to seek justice for Megan when so many families never know. We sincerely hope this helps shine a bright light on the personal aspects of this epidemic and that Megan’s death will have an impact on the greater good. She was a bright light in everyone’s life that was extinguished far too soon.”

Hinson was in possession of more pills stamped as if they were prescription painkillers when he was arrested. Those pills have been submitted for further investigation to see if they were also fentanyl.

TPD encouraged everyone to report any criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200 or to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

