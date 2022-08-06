Marianna man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning due to losing control of his vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the man was traveling northbound on State Road 73.

The driver lost control of his SUV while negotiating a left curve that caused him to run off the roadway and enter the east grass shoulder.

He swerved to his left to re-enter the roadway but lost control, FHP said.

According to the press release, State Road 73′s north and southbound lanes were crossed by the SUV as it yawed counterclockwise.

The SUV then entered the property of 4391 Tupelo Ct, where the SUV’s right side collided with a tree.

FHP said the 19-year-old Marianna man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.