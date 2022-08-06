Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year

An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt.
According to Randy Maubach, an administrator for Point of Grace Christian School, the incident...
According to Randy Maubach, an administrator for Point of Grace Christian School, the incident destroyed all the furniture and equipment in the main office and destroyed or heavily damaged three additional offices.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt.

34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday morning by members of the Perry Police Department. Court records show he is faced with charges of arson, criminal mischief resulting in property damage to a religious building, burglary, and larceny. As of Friday night, he was booked at the Taylor County Jail with a bond set at $35,000.

34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday morning by members of the...
34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday morning by members of the Perry Police Department. Court records show he is faced with charges of arson, criminal mischief resulting in property damage to a religious building, burglary, and larceny. As of Friday night, he was booked at the Taylor County Jail with a bond set at $35,000.(WCTV)

According to Randy Maubach, an administrator for Point of Grace Christian School, the incident destroyed all the furniture and equipment in the main office and destroyed or heavily damaged three additional offices.

“He had set two fires in the office building. He set fire and destroyed the school bus and tried to burn a tractor and privately owned vehicle,” said Maubach in an emailed statement. “If it had not been for a teacher arriving early and within the hour of him setting the fires, it could have been much worse.”

Caption

Maubach said the damage constitutes a complete “rip-out” of the offices, which will need to then be rebuilt. In the meantime, staff is working to relocate the main office, guidance counselor, administrator’s office, and copier room to areas within existing buildings on campus while the damage is repaired.

Orientation for the school was postponed from Thursday night until Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. The new school year will commence as planned on Wednesday, Aug. 10th, said Maubach.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators were on scene for hours late Thursday afternoon.
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
FAMU adds extra signs around campus, including the CASS Building, following a lude photo...
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
Kulp family in need after losing father in Highway 27 crash
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
A grand jury indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher...
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her...
Former Gadsden Co. Jail employee claim sexual harassment on the job

Latest News

Just five days until Leon County students return to school and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office...
Leon Co. sheriff’s office doubles down against weapons in school
American basketball star Brittney Griner hears her verdict in the drug possession trial in...
Local legal experts weigh in on Brittney Griner sentencing
Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon Co. schools discuss new laws governing content
Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack at Keaton Beach.
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH