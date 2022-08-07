Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain in the scattered category for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday - and into the new work week.

A mid- to upper-level low was off the Southeast U.S. coast Sunday morning and is forecast to move west into the region over the next couple of days. This will help to push rain chances a little higher than normal with odds as high as 70% on Monday. Rain chances will be at 60% Sunday and Tuesday. High temperatures will range from near 90 on the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Rain chances will bounce around between 50% and 60% for the rest of the work week into next Saturday. Guidance models continued to hint at a large-scale trough of low pressure aloft to dig into the Southeast U.S. as soon as Thursday. The latest runs have the “dip” itself staying to the northeast of the Big Bend and South Georgia, but disturbances riding along the trough and the eastern-edge of the ridge will aid in keeping rain odds elevated. For now, rain chances will remain at least 50%.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has the potential for development over the next five days. Those odds were at 40%.

It's early August and, like clockwork, the National Hurricane Center is watching a wave off the African coast for potential development. So far, 40% odds over the next five days. #tropics pic.twitter.com/bte4XQ2see — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 7, 2022

August starts what has been called by some in the weather community the “Cape Verde Season.” This refers to the Cabo Verde (also known as Cape Verde) islands located over 300 miles west of the Africa’s west coast in the Atlantic. Starting in August, the sea surface temperatures usually become warm enough to help develop and sustain tropical cyclones (Kimball and Mulekar, 2004). This “season” tends to last through September, which is the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. The quiet start to the season compared to the two previous years should not mean that it will not be active for the rest of this year.

