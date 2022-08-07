Defense leads the way in FAMU Football’s first scrimmage of fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. The Rattlers feature a lot of intriguing talent ahead of the 2022 football season, and this scrimmage gave us a good look at what we can expect from this team this year.

It was the first real chance to see the makeup of this Rattler football team, and it did not disappoint. Specifically, the defense showed out throughout the day. Zaire Riley, a freshman defensive back from Gadsden County High School, had an interception return for a touchdown. Yes, the Rattlers lost Markquese Bell to the NFL, but Head Coach Willie Simmons will be quick to remind you that this defense returned a lot.

“We have a lot of guys that returned from the 10th ranked defense in the country led of course by Isaiah Land and BJ Bohler. We have a ton of guys who have great in-game experience,” Simmons said, “They brought the intensity today. A lot of tackles for loss, negative plays, we had a pick-six--They showed the big play ability that they have. That’s why the dark side defense, in our opinion, is one of the best in the country.”

Everybody always wants to know about the offense. Coach said it--it was the defense’s day, but the quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs all had their moments. Jaylen McCloud primarily ran the football with a purpose on Saturday. Coach says his group just has to eliminate pre-snap penalties, but overall he likes what he sees.

“Across the board I thought everyone did something good. Offensive line had their moments, defensive line had their moments, and all the way to even the kickers did well,” Simmons concluded, “That’s what a scrimmage is for. We only have two opportunities to simulate what we’ll see on August 27th. Having guys come out, let it hang, and let us know what they know and don’t know without coaches on the field is really what we wanted to accomplish. All in all, I’m pleased with where we are. We still have a lot of work to do, but it gives us a great barometer as to how far we’ve come.”

