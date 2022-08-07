Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, August 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another day, another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. For tonight, a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through the viewing area, giving way to partly cloudy & mild conditions overnight.

Rain chances for Monday sit at 60%, with mostly sunny conditions in the morning, and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This pattern sticks around through the work week, with high temperatures in the low 90′s.

The tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa has a 40% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. The area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms will continue to track towards the west-northwest, with the possibility of becoming a tropical depression later this week. No immediate impacts for us.

