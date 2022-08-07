New Life at Lake Seminole holds dedication at new church home, four years after Hurricane Michael’s devastation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In February we told you about a South Georgia church being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael and after four years of not having a permanent church home, New Life at Lake Seminole Church held a dedication service to celebrate the new building Saturday.

A moment they say they don’t take for granted.

“We drive by and look and we look at one another and go can you believe it,” exclaimed New Life at Lake Seminole Church Pastor Glenn Elmore.

It’s been four years since New Life at Lake Seminole Church had a home to call their own and while they had their doubts, they say they never lost faith.

“When Hurricane Michael came through and just destroyed church and the home we were living in it was disheartening,” shared Pastor Elmore. “But we’ve been serving god for a long time and knew that he had a plan and we just had to wait for him to reveal that.”

A plan that brought them Campers on a Mission, a group of retired volunteers who rebuild churches and don’t ask for much in return. The groups joke that the Titanic was built by professionals but the church was built by amateurs that give all the glory to God.

“We just thank God. He did it. We were just his work vessels and we are doing it for him,” explained Campers on a Mission’s Clenton Anderson.

Elmore says he can’t thank the group enough for the work they did to rebuild their church home.

“Without them it wouldn’t have happened. We didn’t have the money, we didn’t have the expertise and we didn’t have the people,” explained Pastor Elmore.

Anderson says the campers are just doing what they’re called to do, and they are glad the church is able to benefit from their new home.

“It’s wonderful man. To see the crowd and hear the reports you know I think eighteen members have been added to the church already and it’s just wonderful and awesome,” broke down Anderson. “That’s what we do it for. That’s what it’s done for.”

Pastor Elmore says that seeing the final product each and everyday never ceases to amaze him.

“We drive-by here almost every day and to see it actually happened and coming together. And now that it is here, it just blesses our heart,” said Elmore.

A blessing the church hopes they can use to bless others.

New Life at Lake Seminole says they want to thank the community for their support and generous donations and they’re opening their doors to anyone looking for a church home.

The church’s address is 2164 Hwy 253, Donalsonville, GA 39845.

