Thomasville - Thomas County Humane Society hosts ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

The Thomasville - Thomas County Humane Society hosts a Clear the Shelter event to find homes for their animals.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of a national initiative, the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society hosted ‘Clear the Shelter’ to try to find all their animals new homes.

The shelter teamed up with multiple organizations and businesses like State Farm Thomasville, Kona Ice and the Georgia National Guard to bring the community together for food, fun and a great cause.

“The goal is just to clear the shelter right. Which is something we work on every day but we really try to remove any and all barriers that someone may have to bring a new pet or family member into their house,” explained Thomasville - Thomas County Human Society Executive Director Chandler Giddes.

Clear the Shelter lasts the whole month of August and Giddes says this past week, 36 animals were adopted with a similar number holding true on Saturday.

The shelter is currently filled to capacity and they hope to give each animal a home do they can continue to use their resources to help other animals.

They are currently doing online adoptions as well with updated information on all the animals available. To donate, adopt or volunteer you can visit their website to learn more.

