CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in a crab trap. (SOURCE: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap.

Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue.

A video showing the deputies working to free the shark hooked on the trap’s buoy was posted to the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

They tried hard to remove the hook but couldn’t, so they cut it down as far as possible to free the shark.

The deputies had spent time earlier in the week rescuing sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Denisia Blu June Andrews adds being a part of Beyoncé's new album as a part of her accolades.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
According to the press release, more than “40 pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the...
Man indicted for murder in connection with Tallahassee fentanyl death

Latest News

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooter gets life for hate crime
Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's dad, gives his thoughts about the three men being sentenced...
Arbery's dad: Mercy shouldn't be offered to those involved in son's death
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm