Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Monday, Aug. 8

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for this work week and into the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms were strong enough to cause power outages Monday afternoon. At least two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. The coverage and intensity of the storms is forecast to decrease through the evening with only a slight chance of a shower or storm overnight. Lows for Tuesday morning will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will remain in the scattered category for the rest of the week into next weekend. A trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to take shape in the eastern U.S. by the end of the work week. Concurrently, a ridge of high pressure aloft will set up in the western U.S. The pattern will allow for multiple mid-level disturbances aloft to ride along the eastern side of the ridge and move into the Southeast. Consequently, with plenty of moisture and heating during the day, rain chances will stay up.

Highs will likely range from near 90 to the lower 90s for the next seven days.

